Assam: Addiction psychiatry training inaugurated at LGBRIMH, Tezpur

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TEZPUR: A 3-day hybrid Regional Induction Training in Addiction Psychiatry for the staff of Addiction Treatment Facilities (ATFs) commenced on Saturday at the Lokopriya Gopinath Bordoloi Regional Institute of Mental Health (LGBRIMH), Tezpur. Organised by the Department of Addiction Medicine, LGBRIMH, and supported by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW), Government of India, the training is being conducted under the MANASPARSH Programme 2026. The inaugural session began with a welcome address by Dr Hemanta Dutta, Head of the Department of Addiction Medicine and Deputy Director of LGBRIMH. This was followed by an address and formal inauguration by Prof (Dr) Jyoti Hazarika, Director of LGBRIMH. The training includes participating staff from the states of Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Sikkim, Mizoram, and Nagaland.

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