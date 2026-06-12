Tezpur University, LGBRIMH sign MoU to boost research and academic collaboration

OUR CORRESPONDENT

TEZPUR: A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between Tezpur University and the Lokopriya Gopinath Bordoloi Regional Institute of Mental Health (LGBRIMH), Tezpur, with the objective of fostering academic excellence, research collaboration, and capacity building in the fields of mental health, education, and allied disciplines. The MoU was signed at the premises of LGBRIMH. Representing Tezpur University, Prof Chandan Goswami, Registrar (i/c), signed the agreement, while Dr Hemanta Dutta, Deputy Director, signed on behalf of LGBRIMH.

The MoU provides a framework for collaborative activities, including training and mentoring of research scholars, exchange of faculty and resource persons, joint research projects, internships and field exposure programmes, and the development of certificate and value-added courses. The partnership is expected to create opportunities for interdisciplinary learning and research while strengthening the academic and professional capacities of students, faculty members, and researchers of both institutions.

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