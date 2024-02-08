Assam: Additional Chief Secretary of Higher Education Department, Biswaranjan Samal visits DHSK College

DIBRUGARH: Additional Chief Secretary of Higher Education Department, Biswaranjan Samal visited Historic DHSK College on Wednesday. He delivered a lecture on “Future of Jobs and Education in an Era of Accelerating Technological and Ecological Transformation”. He spoke on the shifting paradigms of education vis-a-vis accelerating technological changes and his thought provoking deliberations on ecological changes, environmental deterioration and the escalating effects of global warming raised pertinent questions regarding imminent challenges faced by humanity. In his interaction with students, he emphasized how addiction to social media alienates people and cautioned about data imperialism and information explosion that have led to virtual identities and knowledge manipulation.

He pointed out the damaging outcome of spurious and unfiltered information while acknowledging the positive effects of technological advancement. Samal’s enlightening and futuristic talk engaging with human issues would go a long way in inculcating and encouraging independent thinking and self- reliance among young learners and future citizens of the nation. The programme was moderated by Prof. Rashmi Sarma. HoD, Education and Nikita Bhuyan performed a borgeet. The officer was welcomed by the Principal Dr Sashikanta Saikia with a gayan-bayan, gamocha, cheleng chador, letter of appreciation and a package of books.

