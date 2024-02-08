Training on life skill for nodal teachers of elementary and secondary schools of Lakhimpur district organized

Lakhimpur: A three day non-residential district level training programme on life skills for nodal teachers of elementary and secondary schools of Lakhimpur district was organized at Lakhimpur Commerce College since Monday. Organized by District Samagra Siksha Abhiyan, in association of Lakhimpur Commerce College, the training programme was inaugurated by Dr. Lohit Hazarika, Principal of the college. In his inaugural speech Dr. Hazarika spoke about the importance of acquiring different skills for imparting education at various levels in a fast developing scenario. The inaugural session was also addressed by Lakhimpur Commerce College Vice-Principal Sazzad Hussain, Lakhimpur Inspector of Schools Hema Chandra Saikia, SEBA’s district coordinator Derajul Hussain. The three day long training programme concluded on February 6 with the participation of more than five hundred teacher participants from various secondary and Upper Primary schools of Lakhimpur district.

Also Read: Assam: District Magistrate-cum-district Commissioner Deba Kumar Mishra issued a directive to prohibited smoking in Sonitpur district

Also Watch: