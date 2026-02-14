Assam: Additional FLC of EVMs scheduled in Sonitpur from Feb 16–18

Assam News

The Additional First Level Checking (FLC) of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) for Sonitpur district, in connection with the forthcoming Assam Legislative Assembly Elections, 2026
TEZPUR: The Additional First Level Checking (FLC) of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) for Sonitpur district, in connection with the forthcoming Assam Legislative Assembly Elections, 2026, will be conducted from February 16 to 18 at the EVM/VVPAT Warehouse of the Election Office, Sonitpur. The entire process will be carried out in strict accordance with the Manual on EVMs issued by the Election Commission of India. All necessary logistical and security arrangements have been made to ensure transparency and compliance with prescribed guidelines.

