Assam: Additional FLC of EVMs scheduled in Sonitpur from Feb 16–18

OUR CORRESPONDENT

TEZPUR: The Additional First Level Checking (FLC) of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) for Sonitpur district, in connection with the forthcoming Assam Legislative Assembly Elections, 2026, will be conducted from February 16 to 18 at the EVM/VVPAT Warehouse of the Election Office, Sonitpur. The entire process will be carried out in strict accordance with the Manual on EVMs issued by the Election Commission of India. All necessary logistical and security arrangements have been made to ensure transparency and compliance with prescribed guidelines.

Also read: CEO Assam inaugurates EVM/VVPAT Mobile Van to promote transparent