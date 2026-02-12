Kokrajhar: CEO Assam inaugurates EVM/VVPAT Mobile Van to promote transparent voting

OUR CORRESPONDENT

KOKRAJHAR: In an effort to strengthen voter awareness and promote transparency in the electoral process, the Chief Electoral Officer of Assam, Anurag Goel, along with the District Election Officer of Kokrajhar, Pankaj Chakravarty, inaugurated the EVM/VVPAT Mobile Demonstration Van in Kokrajhar district on Tuesday.

The programme was attended by the SSP of Kokrajhar, the ADC, the Election Officer, and other senior officials. The mobile demonstration initiative is designed to familiarize voters with the functioning of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) and Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trails (VVPATs), thereby enhancing voter confidence and encouraging informed and transparent participation in the democratic process.

Also Read: EVM/VVPAT awareness drive ahead of 2026 Legislative Assembly Polls in Morigaon