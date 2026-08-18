Assam: Adhani cultural Society felicitates senior citizens on Independence Day in Golaghat

A CORRESPONDENT

BOKAKHAT: On the occasion of Independence Day, Adhani Cultural Society and Library, a leading voluntary organisation in Golaghat district, visited the homes of several senior citizens in the area and felicitated them with the objective of honouring their contributions to society, remembering the sacrifices of freedom fighters and promoting patriotic ideals.

The organisation felicitated former president of the undivided Khumtai Gaon Panchayat Bhumidhar Rajkhowa; Chairman of Khumtai Cooperative Society Limited Sandhyaram Barua; former president of Kachupathar Gaon Panchayat Thagi Gogoi; directors of Khumtai Cooperative Society Limited Umesh Majumdar and Phuleswar Bora; retired headmaster of Khumtai Gyan Deep High School Binod Sahu; and Hiramaati Kurmi, a religious woman and ideal mother from Borahi village. They were presented with felicitation letters and traditional selengs.

On behalf of Adhani Cultural Society and Library, President Diganta Bailung, General Secretary Tarun Kurmi, volunteer Prakash Sahu and coordinator Sanjib Talukdar visited the senior citizens at their homes and felicitated them. The distinguished social workers and senior citizens became emotional while recalling their past initiatives in community building, their commitment to patriotic ideals and the sacrifices they had made for society.

The initiative undertaken by the government-registered voluntary organisation in the Khumtai-Kachupathar area of Golaghat district on the occasion of the 80th Independence Day has been widely appreciated by various sections of society.

Meanwhile, Adhani Cultural Society and Library also distributed educational materials, including notebooks, pens, pencils and drawing books, among around 170 students of Dhopabor Chetia-Sandikai village and Chontak Bor Mising village under the Nazira Legislative Assembly constituency, areas that were severely affected by floods.

On August 16, the organisation also distributed steel bowls and plates among some of the students, the organisation informed journalists.

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