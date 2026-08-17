New Demow Police Station Building Inaugurated Under Moitri Scheme Ahead of 80th Independence Day

A CORRESPONDENT

DEMOW: The new building of Demow Police Station, constructed under the Moitri Scheme, was inaugurated by Sushanta Borgohain, State Minister for Water Resources and Judicial Department, in the presence of Papori Chetia, Senior Superintendent of Police, Sivasagar, on August 14.

Borgohain formally inaugurated the new building by cutting the ribbon.

Demow Police Station was selected for the Best Police Station Award by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) in February 2026.

As part of the celebrations marking the country’s 80th Independence Day, Demow Co-District Police organised a Tiranga Yatra on August 14. The yatra began at Demow Police Station and proceeded towards Demow Chariali through the town area. Sushanta Borgohain, Papori Chetia, police officers of Demow Police Station and local residents participated in the Tiranga Yatra.

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