Assam Administration Issues Stern Warning Against Gheraoing Chief Minister’s Residence

Guwahati: The Assam administration and the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) have issued a strict warning today, to political organizations and leaders who have threatened to launch “gherao” (encirclement) agitations targeting the official residence of the Chief Minister.

Officials stated that while democratic protests are permitted at designated sites, any attempt to breach high-security zones or blockade the Chief Minister's residence will face immediate legal and police action.

The warning comes after public statements from several regional leaders, including Sivasagar MLA Akhil Gogoi, who recently threatened to gather massive crowds to surround the Chief Minister's house over lingering local grievances and rehabilitation compensation demands. The administration has made it clear that a "zero tolerance" policy will be enforced against unlawful gatherings that disrupt public order or threaten VVIP infrastructure.

Concurrently, state security agencies and the Assam Police remain on heightened alert following recent online threats directed at Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. Security around the State Secretariat and the Chief Minister's official residence in Guwahati has been heavily fortified with multi-layered barricades and additional tactical personnel to preemptively thwart any unauthorized gatherings.

Reacting to the ongoing agitation threats and intelligence warnings, Chief Minister Sarma remained unperturbed by the intimidation tactics, expressing complete faith in the state’s law enforcement apparatus. “There was an intelligence warning from Delhi that there is a severe threat to my life... but that’s okay, our police are capable of giving me security, so I am not worried about that,” the Chief Minister stated.

The CMO further highlighted the state's robust legal handling of security challenges, pointing to recent government data indicating that investigation mechanisms have been significantly strengthened across Assam.

Senior police officials confirmed that cyber monitoring units are also tracking social media channels to catch instigators attempting to mobilize illegal assemblies or crowd blockades.

The public has been advised to adhere strictly to lawful forms of demonstration, as authorities stand prepared to execute swift containment measures against anyone attempting to force their way into restricted high-security zones.