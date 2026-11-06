Devastating Fire Destroys Homes and Shops in Assam's Sonari Town

Charaideo: A massive fire broke out in the bustling heart of Sonari town in Assam’s Charaideo district early Friday morning, completely reducing the residences and commercial establishments of three families to ashes. The blaze, which triggered widespread panic across the area, has resulted in property damage worth lakhs of rupees.

According to eyewitnesses, the fire erupted suddenly from a commercial unit in the town center. Thick columns of black smoke and roaring flames quickly enveloped the interconnected structures.

Within moments, the residential houses and shops belonging to local residents Gopal Prasad, Uday Kumar, and Lalu Kumar were entirely engulfed by the inferno. The intensity of the disaster escalated rapidly when two LPG cylinders exploded back-to-back inside the premises, sending shockwaves through the neighborhood and complicating early civilian rescue attempts.

"We suddenly saw massive flames bursting out of the commercial property," shared a local resident who rushed to assist. "Before we could even gather water buckets, the fire spread furiously to the adjacent houses. The sound of the cylinders exploding made it impossible to get close."

Upon receiving the alert, fire and emergency services personnel accompanied by local police rushed to the spot. Working alongside courageous local youth, firefighters battled the aggressive flames for several hours before successfully bringing the inferno under control.

Fortunately, officials confirmed that no casualties or severe injuries were reported, as occupants managed to escape to safety just in time.

However, the affected families have lost their entire livelihoods, including essential documents, household items, business inventory, and cash. "Everything we built over decades vanished in a single morning," stated one of the victims.

While a formal investigation is underway, preliminary assessments by authorities suspect that either an electrical short-circuit or a gas leakage might have triggered the initial spark. Local administrative officials have visited the spot to review the damage and assure immediate relief measures for the displaced families.