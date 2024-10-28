Assam: ADRE Candidate Milan Gogoi Dies in Road Accident in Dibrugarh

A correspondent

DIBRUGARH: A candidate of the Assam Direct Recruitment Examination from Tingkhong who came to Dibrugarh to appear for the exam tragically lost his life in an accident.

According to reports, the accident occurred near the Thakurthan Bazaar, on the city outskirts, when his motorcycle lost control over a speed breaker and collided with the rear of another vehicle in the morning hours.

The young man, identified as Milan Gogoi from Tingkhong Raidongia, died on the road.

According to police, Milan had forgotten essential documents required for the exam at the Bokul Polytechnic Institute exam centre. He asked his older brother to bring the documents from Tingkhong and meet him close to Thakurthan. The terrible accident happened as Milan was returning to the exam room after getting the paperwork from his brother.

Also Read: Assam: Four Critically Injured in Severe Road Accident in Demow Dehajan