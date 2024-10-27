Assam: Four Critically Injured in Severe Road Accident in Demow Dehajan

A Correspondent

DEMOW: Four people were critically injured in a horrific road accident that occurred in Demow Dehajan on Friday. According to information obtained, on Friday in Demow Dehajan, an e-rickshaw was traveling from Demow side towards Dehajan when the Santro Car struck it from behind. As a result, three people inside the e-rickshaw as well as the rider were gravely hurt. Four critically injured patients received primary care at Demow Model Hospital before being sent to Dibrugarh for additional care. Till the filing of this report, the e-rickshaw and Santro car were at the Demow Police Station.

