Assam: Adult Japanese Encephalitis vaccination campaign to begin in Sonitpur

OUR CORRESPONDENT

TEZPUR: Japanese Encephalitis (JE) is a dangerous viral disease spread by Culex mosquitoes that affects the brain. It may begin like a common fever but can lead to convulsions, paralysis, and even death. Around 30 per cent of severe cases are fatal, and many survivors suffer permanent brain damage. JE can affect people of all age groups. Children below 15 years are among the most vulnerable, while adults aged 15 to 65 years are at higher risk in newly affected areas. As there is no specific curative treatment for JE, prevention remains the only effective approach. Vaccination, along with protection from mosquito bites, is considered the safest and most reliable preventive measure.

In this context, a press conference was held at the conference hall of the District Commissioner’s Office in Sonitpur to brief the media on the upcoming Adult Japanese Encephalitis Vaccination Campaign. District Commissioner Ananda Kumar Das informed that the campaign will commence in Sonitpur district from January 19, 2026.

He stated that the Health Department has initiated this special vaccination drive to protect the population from JE. The primary objective of the campaign is to cover all eligible residents of Sonitpur district in the 15 to 65 years age group.

Sonitpur district has a total population of approximately 13,16,088. Of this, around 47 per cent, or 5,24,360 people, fall within the target age group of 15 to 65 years and have been identified through door-to-door surveys, excluding pregnant women and critically ill individuals. To ensure the smooth implementation of this three-week-long campaign, the district health machinery has been fully mobilised.

The campaign will be implemented through five Block Primary Health Centres, along with 45 tea estates and 148 sub-centres across the district. In total, 2,874 vaccination sessions have been planned, covering 1,160 vaccination sites. These include sessions at schools, hard-to-reach and remote areas, general vaccination centres, and other locations such as community halls and temporary camps.

A large workforce has been deployed to carry out the campaign effectively. This includes ASHA workers, ANMs, Anganwadi workers, volunteers, school teachers, and supervisors, ensuring extensive outreach and supervision at all vaccination sites. The JE vaccine will be administered completely free of cost at all government health institutions and designated vaccination centres by trained health personnel, following all safety protocols.

The District Commissioner urged the media to play an active role in spreading accurate and timely information to ensure maximum participation. He also called upon all eligible citizens of Sonitpur district to take part in the vaccination drive for their own safety and for the well-being of their families and communities, emphasising that collective effort is crucial to building a JE-free Sonitpur.

