Assam: Advisory committee of Udalguri Krishi Vigyan Kendra held

Our Correspondent

MANGALDAI: The Scientific Advisory Committee (SAC) meeting of Krishi Vigyan Kendra (KVK), Udalguri, was convened on Friday, and it was presided over by Dr. RK Saud, Associate Director of Extension Education, Assam Agricultural University, Jorhat.

Participating remotely, Dr. Bagish Kumar, Scientist, ATARI-VI, ICAR, Guwahati, and Dr. Kanchan Saikia, Head, ICAR, Gerua, contributed to the discussion.

Chief Scientist Dr. Pallab Sarmah, AICRP on Dryland Agriculture, BNCA, Biswanath, suggested initiatives to create awareness of climate-resilient technology and establish a model village in the district. The committee recommended that KVK, Udalguri, produce more technical bulletins and research papers.

The meeting reviewed KVK’s achievements for 2023–24 and formulated an action plan for 2024–25. Dr. Pallavi Deka, in-charge Senior Scientist and Head, KVK, Udalguri, presented the annual report and action plan. Dr. Himadri Rabha, SMS, Plant Protection, highlighted farmer field research, demonstrations, and capacity-building programs. Ms. Bhanulata Muchahary, Assistant . Director of Sericulture, emphasized the development of the sericulture sector.

Dr. Pradip Rajbongshi, Mr. Kapil Deb Nath, and Dr. Nishita Pathak, SMS, KVK, Udalguri, acted as rapporteurs for the meeting.

Progressive farmer Eliash Daimary requested a focus on seed production for accessible, high-quality seeds.

Mr. Ashotosh Chakma, Lead Bank Manager, I/C, RSETI, proposed awareness camps for farmers to access subsidy loans.

During the meeting, a video on IPM and IDM on Rice, the book “District Resource Inventory of Udalguri,” and KVK Udalguri’s newsletter were inaugurated. A recreational garden at KVK Udalguri was also inaugurated by Dr. R.K. Saud.

The meeting concluded with a vote of thanks by Pranabesh Barman, PAC, KVK, and Udalguri.

