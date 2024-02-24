Scientific Advisory Committee meeting of Krishi Vigyan Kendra, Sonitpur held

Tezpur: The Scientific Advisory Committee (SAC) Meeting of Krishi Vigyan Kendra, Sonitpur was held on Thursday under the chairmanship of Dr. Ranjit Kumar Saud, Associate Director of Extension Education, Assam Agricultural University, Jorhat.

Sonitpur District Commissioner Deba Kumar Mishra in his address advised KVK, Sonitpur to work in a convergence mode with PNRD and NABARD for the better livelihood of farmers of Sonitpur district. The action plan for the next financial year, action taken report of the last year and progress report of the current year were reviewed in the meeting. Karabi Saikia CEO, Zilla Parishad, Sonitpur, ADEE (Vety.) AAU, Khanapara, (i/c) Associate Dean, BNCA, Chief Scientist, AICRP-Dryland, AAU and other officials from line department were present in the meeting.

Members from FPCs, NGOs and progressive farmers and farm women of the district, entrepreneurs were present and shared their views. The Resource Inventory of Sonitpur district , training notepad of KVK, Sonitpur and 8 leaflets on various topic related to agri and allied sector were inaugurated in the meeting. A counseling centre was also inaugurated at KVK, Sonitpur campus by District Commissioner Deba Kumar Mishra. This centre will provide counseling on health, nutrition, psychological wellbeing and vocational guidance, drudgery reduction and overall wellbeing of the community.

