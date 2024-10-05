Assam: Advisory issued for Durga Puja committees in Tinsukia

Our Correspondent

TINSUKIA: Tinsukia police held a meeting with the organisers of Durga Puja committees at Durgabari Hall Tinsukia on Friday. The Superintendent of Police Tinsukia Abhijit Gurav told the organizers that they should ensure to maintain proper religious fervour and festivity during puja days within their respective pandals. Referring to public complaints about unsavoury and disgraceful behaviour of a certain section of public on Mahalaya day at Thana Chariali, the SP issued specific advisories to organizers and urged them to play only religious and devotional songs and to refrain from using high decibel music system. He said peace must prevail during puja days and the organizers must adhere to the guidelines issued for immersion. The meeting was also addressed by ASP (Hq) Mrinmoy Das. The Tinsukia police also released a brochure on traffic management plan of Tinsukia town for Durga Puja celebration to be effective from October 9 to October 12. The SP on behalf of Tinsukia police extended greeting and compliments for Durga Puja.

