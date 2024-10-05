Assam: Child Protection Training Program Held at Gaurisagar Development Block Office

OUR CORRESPONDENT

SIVASAGAR: A child protection training programme was organized at the Gaurisagar Development Block office under the initiative of the Sivasagar District Child Protection Officer’s office, with support from the Assam State Child Protection Committee and Sivasagar District Legal Services Authority on Friday.

The event, held in the auditorium of the Gaurisagar Development Block, was inaugurated by Prarthana Duwara, a social worker from the Sivasagar District Child Protection Officer’s office. During the training programme, speeches were delivered by Denish Dutta, Block Development Officer of Gaurisagar, and Utpal Saikia from Childline.

Following the opening session, two legal experts, Advocate Raju Gogoi and Ganita Phukan from the Sivasagar District Legal Services Authority, provided detailed insights into the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO Act, 2012) and the Juvenile Justice Act, 2015.

The programme targeted secretaries of Gaon Panchayats, Anganwadi supervisors and workers, ASHA workers, village heads, and members of the village defence parties. The resource persons urged all participants to remain vigilant and aware in order to protect children from serious crimes.

Given the rising involvement of children in legal conflicts, the session emphasized the need for collective responsibility in safeguarding children’s rights. The training also included discussions on adoption processes and measures for rescuing children in distress.

Also Read: Assam: 3rd foundation day of Srimanta Sankardev University celebrated in Dhubri

Also Watch: