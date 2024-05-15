Assam News

Assam: Advocate booked for forging ADC's signature on affidavit in Bajali

Assam: Advocate booked for forging ADC's signature on affidavit in Bajali

PATHSALA: An advocate has been arrested for allegedly forging the signature of an ADC on affidavit copy. The incident took place in Bajali. As per report, the advocate has been identified as Pritam Dev Chowdhury, practising in the Bajali Judicial Court.

In an affidavit, the lawyer forged the signature of Bajali ADC Pranjal Konwar. The lawyer was arrested on the basis of an FIR lodged by Gaurav Shekhar Das, a magistrate of the Bajali district administration.

Chowdhury was recently produced before the Bajali Judicial Court by the police.

