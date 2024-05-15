Assam: Debashish Saharia of Mangaldai scores 99.2% in CBSE class X exam

MANGALDAI: Debashish Saharia, a student of Gurukul Group of Educational Wing (GGEW) has come out with the flying colours with 99.2 percent in the results of class X examination under CBSE. He scored a total marks of 496 with 100 marks in Mathematics, 100 marks in Information Technology, 99 marks in Science, 99 marks in Assamese and 98 marks in Social Studies. He is the son of Paresh Saharia and Koushalya Saharia of Ward No. 9, Rajapam of Mangaldai town. Angarag Barua, another student of GGEW also scored a total mark of 485 (97%) with 100 marks in Mathematics, 97 marks in Information Technology, 95 marks in English, 98 marks in Assamese and 95 marks in Social Studies. Mention may be made here that six students of GGEW has secured more than 95 percent marks while 25 students claimed the distinction marks.

Highly-elated founder and director of GGEW Durlabh Sarkar and Principal Sangeeta Adhikari Sarkar while congratulating top rank holder Debashish Saharia and other successful students for the rare achievement termed the result as the outcome of the concerted effort of the dedicated and devited teaching staff of this premier institution of the district which was well responded by these shining students.

