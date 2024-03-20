Assam: ASI Reserve Closed Over Alleged Involvement In Cattle Smuggling Ring

GUWAHATI: An officer of the Jorabat Police in Assam has been put on reserve after he was allegedly involved in livestock smuggling ring, as per reports.
Serious allegations have been leveled against the Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) of Jorabat Police Outpost, Motleb Ali.
He has been accused of turning a blind eye to the illicit cattle smuggling trade and has also been accused of carrying out various extortion activities.
Apart from this, the accused officer is also the recipient of a number of other allegations, including negligence in duty.
As per reports, a departmental probe against ASI Motleb Ali has been launched by the Guwahati police regarding this matter.
The Commissioner of Police of Guwahati issued the directives for administrative purposes.
Meanwhile, in a similar incident that took place earlier this month, the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption carried out a successful drive against the prevailing ill practices in the government office.
The vigilance officials trapped an Assistant Sub Inspector of Assam Police, identified as Noman Uddin Ahmed, working in Silchar's Ghungoor out-post.
He allegedly demanded bribe from the complainant for handing over the stolen motorcycle of the latter.
In another similar incident, a complaint was received by the Directorate of Vigilance & Anti-Corruption, Assam, alleging that Assistant Sub Inspector (UB) Mukut Ali, in-charge of Jambari Outpost under Boko Police Station in the Kamrup district, had demanded Rs 6,000 as bribe from the complainant for sending case diary to court in connection with a case against her husband.
A trap was laid for him and Phanindra Das, a middleman (a tea stall owner), was caught red-handed immediately after he accepted Rs 3,000 as part of the demanded bribe in cahoots with ASI (UB) Mukut Ali.
Ali was also apprehended for demanding a bribe from the complainant and accepting it through a middleman. A case had been registered against him in the ACB Police Station (Case No. 84/2023) under section 7(a) of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988 (as amended in 2018).
