Assam: ASI Reserve Closed Over Alleged Involvement In Cattle Smuggling Ring

GUWAHATI: An officer of the Jorabat Police in Assam has been put on reserve after he was allegedly involved in livestock smuggling ring, as per reports.

Serious allegations have been leveled against the Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) of Jorabat Police Outpost, Motleb Ali.

He has been accused of turning a blind eye to the illicit cattle smuggling trade and has also been accused of carrying out various extortion activities.

Apart from this, the accused officer is also the recipient of a number of other allegations, including negligence in duty.