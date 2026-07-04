Assam: African Swine Fever Outbreak at Haluwagaon in Nagaon

Sale and transport of pork banned

A CORRESPONDENT

NAGAON: An outbreak of the dangerous African Swine Fever (ASF) has been detected in domestic pigs in Haluwagaon village under the Samaguri Revenue Circle of Nagaon district, prompting the district administration to impose strict preventive measures.

As a precautionary step under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, the sale and transport of pigs, pork, and pork-based products have been completely banned within a 10 km radius of Haluwagaon village in the Barhampur Development Block.

According to the order issued yesterday by District Commissioner Devashish Sarma, the area within a 1 km radius of Haluwagaon village has been declared an “Infected Zone”, while the area within a 10 km radius has been designated a “Surveillance Zone”. The order clearly states that the transport of live pigs to or from this surveillance zone is also prohibited.

Pig rearers have been directed to strictly follow all guidelines issued by the Animal Husbandry Department. Further, residents have been urged to immediately inform the nearest Animal Husbandry Department officials in case of any pig deaths in the area.

The administration has warned that any violation of the order will be punishable under the law.

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