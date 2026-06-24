Assam issues strict biosecurity SOP to curb African Swine Fever in pig farms

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: In view of the unabated situation of African Swine Fever (ASF) in Assam, the state government has issued a Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) on biosecurity measures to be adopted for the prevention of infectious diseases in the piggery sector.

The 'uniform and technically robust' SOP has been issued in compliance with the Prevention and Control of Infectious and Contagious Diseases in Animals Act, 2009; the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, 1960; and the National Action Plan on African Swine Fever (ASF), with a view to developing best practices in pig husbandry for Assam.

Starting with the first outbreak of ASF in the state in 2020, the disease has been causing havoc among pig farmers every year, with a large number of pigs dead from it and culled by the Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Department. More than 350 epicentres were identified and measures put in place to contain outbreaks of the disease over the past few years. Nine epicentres of ASF have been identified as of June 19 in this year alone.

As there's no vaccine for ASF developed to date, preventive biosecurity measures are the only means of dealing with this disease.

After examining the situation arising from ASF, the State Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Department has come out with a uniform and technically robust SOP.

According to a notification by the veterinary department, this SOP will guide the revival and operation of pig farms in the state, subject to strict adherence to the following: Biosecurity Measures for Commercial Pig Farms, Biosecurity Measures for Backyard Pig Rearing, Biosecurity Measures for Backyard Piggery Farms (Semi-intensive), and an SOP on the Repopulation of ASF-affected Pig Farms.

The department stated that the piggery sector constitutes a vital component of livestock production in Assam, contributing significantly to food security, rural livelihoods, and the agricultural economy. However, the sector remains highly vulnerable to infectious and transboundary animal diseases such as African Swine Fever (ASF), Classical Swine Fever (CSF), and other viral and bacterial infections. These diseases pose serious threats to animal health, productivity, trade, farmer incomes, and public confidence in livestock products.

In light of these challenges, the establishment of a uniform and technically robust SOP on biosecurity in pig farms is essential. Biosecurity encompasses a set of management and physical measures designed to reduce the risk of introduction, establishment, and spread of diseases within and between animal populations. It is broadly structured around three interrelated components: bio-exclusion (preventing disease entry), bio-management (limiting disease spread within farms), and bio-containment (preventing disease spread beyond the farm).

This SOP serves as a practical and strategic framework to guide farmers, veterinary authorities, and all related stakeholders in adopting science-based measures that minimize disease risks, protect animal health, and promote sustainable pig production. It emphasizes preventive action, regular surveillance, and strict compliance with biosecurity protocols, while seeking to harmonise farm-level practices across the state.

By adhering to this SOP, stakeholders will be better equipped to implement effective disease prevention and control measures; strengthen biosecurity infrastructure and farm management practices; ensure timely monitoring, reporting, and response mechanisms; and support the long-term resilience, sustainability, and growth of the piggery sector, the department states.

The SOP includes measures like fencing of pig farms, prominent signage identifying a biosecurity area, maintaining a cleared buffer zone on both sides of the fencing, single entry and exit points, disinfection of vehicles entering pig farms, restriction for non-essential visitors from entering the restricted zone and a 48-hour quarantine period for visitors coming into contact with pigs or other livestock.

A number of internal biosecurity measures within farms have also been put in place.

The department further states that violations of these SOPs shall attract penalties under the Prevention and Control of Infectious and Contagious Diseases on Animal Act, 2009, the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, 1960; the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006 & other relevant Rules/Regulations/Orders, etc.

Also Read: African Swine Fever Spreads in Assam as Epicentres Rise to Nine, Fresh Curbs Imposed