Assam: AFSPA Extended in 4 Districts as Tensions Rise Over Bangladesh Situation

GUWAHATI: The Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act, giving security forces the right to declare an area "disturbed," has been extended for six months in four districts of Assam. The notification was issued on Tuesday and mentions that it was decided in view of recent unrest in Bangladesh and the possible fallout on the law and order situation in the region.

The Centre said in a notification that Tinsukia, Dibrugarh, Charaideo, and Sivasagar districts will remain a "disturbed area" under the Armed Forces Special Powers Act.

Moreover, reports from various agencies, which reached the police headquarters, even reflect the fact that in comparison with previous years, the general situation prevailing in Assam has dramatically improved in the last three years due to ongoing efforts as well as pro-active counter-insurgency measures adopted by the security forces.

The notification stated that on account of the recent disturbances in the neighboring country of Bangladesh and their likely impacts on the internal law and order situation, the Government of Assam also recommended retaining the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act, 1958, for another six months.

It was reported that the plan was forwarded to the Ministry of Home Affairs which, after full consideration resolved to maintain the "status quo" of the disturbed areas in the state for six more months effective October 1.

The notification added that only these four districts have been under AFSPA in Assam since last October, but it has withdrawn it gradually from other parts of the state.

AFSPA was withdrawn from Jorhat, Golaghat, Karbi Anglong, and Dima Hasao last year, while some areas were removed from its purview much earlier.