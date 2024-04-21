Assam: After Narendra Modi, Amit Shah’s Road Show in the State

SILCHAR: Union Home Minister Amit Shah took part in a roadshow in the Silchar city of the state of Assam for the ongoing Lok Sabha Elections 2024. He visited the city on Sunday afternoon, ahead of the 2nd phase of polling on Friday. The Union Home Minister campaigned for the Bharatiya Janata Party candidate for the Silchar Lok Sabha Constituency.
Amit Shah came to Silchar to campaign for Parimal Suklabaidya, the Bharatiya Janata Party candidate from Silchar. He arrived at the city arround 4 PM by chopper and took part in the roadshow. The Silchar Lok Sabha Constituency was reserved for Scheduled Castes after the recent delimitation of the constituencies of Assam. He called on the public to support the party and entrust them with power once more.
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma was also present with the Union Home Minister on this roadshow. Both the leaders were travelling in an open-topped vehicle as they waved at the bystanders.
The event saw the presence of a large number of workers, supporters and enthusiasts. Thousands of people were seen on both sides of the entourage of the vehicles taking part in this roadshow. Local leaders had earlier informed that the roadshow was to start from the District Sports Association playground located in Silchar and that it would come to an end at the Chittaranjan Statue point. It was also mentioned that the route for this roadshow would be around 1.5 kilometres long.
The BJP candidate faces two key contenders in Silchar. Surya Kanta Sarkar from the Indian National Congress and Radheshyam Biswas from the All India Trinamool Congress are the other two key candidates. It must be noted that the Chief Minister of West Bengal, Mamata Banerjee also addressed a political rally in Silchar a few days back to support Radheshyam Biswas.