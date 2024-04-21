Assam: After Narendra Modi, Amit Shah’s Road Show in the State

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma was also present with the Union Home Minister on this roadshow. Both the leaders were travelling in an open-topped vehicle as they waved at the bystanders.

The event saw the presence of a large number of workers, supporters and enthusiasts. Thousands of people were seen on both sides of the entourage of the vehicles taking part in this roadshow. Local leaders had earlier informed that the roadshow was to start from the District Sports Association playground located in Silchar and that it would come to an end at the Chittaranjan Statue point. It was also mentioned that the route for this roadshow would be around 1.5 kilometres long.

The BJP candidate faces two key contenders in Silchar. Surya Kanta Sarkar from the Indian National Congress and Radheshyam Biswas from the All India Trinamool Congress are the other two key candidates. It must be noted that the Chief Minister of West Bengal, Mamata Banerjee also addressed a political rally in Silchar a few days back to support Radheshyam Biswas.