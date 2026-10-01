Assam Agitation Leader Ranjit Sharma No More

A CORRESPONDENT

BOKAKHAT: Ranjit Sharma, a leader of the Assam Agitation, retired office assistant of Tamulipathar Srimanta Sankardev High School, and social worker, passed away on Wednesday morning. Sharma, a resident of Kamargaon's Tamulipathar area, had been undergoing treatment in Guwahati for the past few days. He breathed his last suddenly on Wednesday morning while undergoing treatment. Ranjit Sharma was actively involved in the Assam Agitation and had also made significant contributions to the social sphere of the region. Following news of his demise, a pall of gloom descended over the Kamargaon-Tamulipathar area. Various organisations, groups, and well-wishers expressed deep sorrow over his death and conveyed their condolences to the bereaved family.

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