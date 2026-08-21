Assam: AGP leader urges review of proposed Rakhyasini reserve forest boundary

A CORRESPONDENT

GOALPARA: Seeking protection of residential areas, legally patta-holding land, revenue villages, agricultural fields, government and private institutions, and the livelihood of local people, Chairperson of the Social Justice Committee of Goalpara Zilla Parishad and Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) leader Abdur Rahim Zibran has submitted a memorandum to the chief minister urging a review of the proposed boundary of the Rakhyasini reserve forest.

According to the memorandum, the Assam Cabinet on July 31 decided to declare the Rakhyasini area of Goalpara district as a reserve forest. However, the proposed boundary map reportedly includes Goalpara Municipal Board's Ward No. 19, parts of Mariam Nagar, areas covered by valid periodic patta, several revenue villages, densely populated settlements, agricultural land, government offices, and other public infrastructure.

The memorandum pointed out that these areas have been inhabited for several decades. Ward No. 19 has been under the Goalpara municipal jurisdiction for more than 35 years, during which various civic and government services, including municipal facilities, land revenue collection, voter registration, electricity, drinking water, roads, education, healthcare, Anganwadi services, agriculture and social welfare schemes, have been provided by the government.

It further stated that the Azad Nagar area has several public facilities, including a Soil Conservation Office, Science Centre, Urban Health Sub-Centre, schools, Anganwadi centres, places of worship, markets, and government roads, besides electricity and drinking water infrastructure.

Thousands of families, small businesses, agricultural lands, and livelihood sources are also located in the areas concerned.

Zibran said that the locals do not oppose forest conservation and, as responsible citizens, support scientific and sustainable conservation measures. However, he stressed that the inclusion of densely populated settlements, revenue villages, and areas with officially recognised civic infrastructure within a reserve forest boundary requires reconsideration.

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