Assam: AGP rallies support for BJP’s Debashish Sharma in Nagaon bypoll

A CORRESPONDENT

NAGAON: With 22 days left for the Nagaon Parliamentary constituency by-election, the BJP-led alliance and opposition parties have intensified campaigning. The Trinamool Congress has nominated retired professor Abdul Salam, while the BJP has fielded former Nagaon Deputy Commissioner Debashish Sharma.

The BJP’s alliance partner, the Asom Gana Parishad (AGP), held a key organisational meeting at its Nagaon district office on Saturday to mobilise support for Sharma. The meeting was chaired by AGP district president Mani Madhab Mahanta and attended by Rajya Sabha MP Birendra Prasad Baishya, senior leaders, office-bearers and representatives of the party’s organisational units across the five Assembly constituencies under Nagaon—Nagaon-Batadroba, Raha, Dhing, Rupohihat and Samaguri. BJP candidate Sharma and several BJP leaders also attended the meeting, which discussed the alliance’s strategy for the bypoll. The AGP resolved to extend all possible support to Sharma and work for his victory by a substantial margin. Baishya said party representatives from all five organisational units had discussed the election and assured full support to the NDA candidate.

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