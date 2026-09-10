Assam: BJP declares 38 candidates for Silchar municipal polls; 4 wards set aside for AGP

A CORRESPONDENT

SILCHAR: Resentment surfaced in the saffron brigade in Silchar following the publication of the list of party candidates for the ensuing municipal corporation election. However, district leaders, including the elected representatives, were seen here on Wednesday engaged in damage control as they attended a series of meetings with the candidates as well as the workers of various wards.

On Tuesday night, after a six-hour meeting at Vajpayee Bhawan in Guwahati, the state BJP announced the names of candidates for 38 wards of the Silchar Municipal Corporation, while four wards were left for the ally AGP.

BJP has fielded Biswajit Das from Ward No. 1, Saurav Kanti Nath from Ward No. 2, Doly Das from Ward No. 3, Shibani Rani Das from Ward No. 4, and Deepak Das from Ward No. 5. Among these, Ward Nos. 3 and 4 are reserved for Scheduled Caste (SC) women, while Ward No. 5 is reserved for Scheduled Caste (SC). Kanchan Deb will contest from Ward No. 6, Radharani Rabidas from Ward No. 7, Mohitosh Mondal from Ward No. 8, and Bijendra Prasad Singha from Ward No. 9. Sandhya Das has been nominated for Ward No. 10, which is reserved for SC women.

Abhishek Chakraborty has been given the ticket for Ward No. 11, Ranu Das for Ward No. 12, and Pradyut Kumar Paul for Ward No. 13. Ward No. 12 is reserved for the Scheduled Caste. From Ward Nos. 14 and 15, which are reserved for women, Pratikksha Deb and Papli Karmakar are the BJP candidates, respectively.

BJP has fielded Ataur Rahman Laskar from Ward No. 17. Tickets have been given to Joy Das and Arabindu Das from Ward Nos. 18 and 19, respectively, both of which are reserved for Scheduled Caste.

For the women-reserved wards, Bhakti Sen Talukdar has been fielded from Ward No. 20, Sumana Das from Ward No. 21, Paramita Chanda Gupta from Ward No. 22, and Chandrima Deb from Ward No. 23. The candidate names for Ward Nos. 24, 25, and 26 were absent from Wednesday's list.

The party has fielded Pulak Das from Ward No. 27. From the women-reserved wards, Anushree Deb Bhattacharjee has been given the ticket from Ward No. 28, Rituparna Bhattacharya from Ward No. 29, and Lipika Roy from Ward No. 30. Kuldeep Nihal Choudhury is the party candidate from Ward No. 31.

From the women-reserved wards, Mrinalini Sinha will contest from Ward No. 32, Rajashree Roy from Ward No. 33, Satarupa Dey from Ward No. 34, Chandrani Das Roy from Ward No. 35, and Susmita Purkayastha from Ward No. 36.

Amarendra Paul has been nominated from Ward No. 37, Sankar Bose from Ward No. 38, Uttam Goala from Ward No. 39, and Pantadeep Roy from Ward No. 40. Dr Debasmita Nath is the BJP candidate from Ward No. 41, which is reserved for women. Shakti Goala has received the ticket for Ward No. 42.

Also Read: Prohibitory Order Imposed Around Silchar ARO Office Ahead of Municipal Poll Nominations