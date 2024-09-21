Assam: Agricultural information centre inaugurated in Lakhimpur

A CORRESPONDENT

LAKHIMPUR: An agricultural information centre was set up by the 4th year students of Assam Agricultural University, Jorhat as a part of their Rural Agricultural Work Experience Programme under Krishi Vigyan Kendra (KVK), Lakhimpur at Bogolijan Gaon Panchayat Office on Friday. The information centre will benefit the local farmers by providing various information regarding agricultural activities.

On this occasion, a ceremonial programme-cum-public meeting was organized at the Gaon Panchayat Office concerned by the students. The event was graced by Dr. Prabal Saikia, Chief Scientist, Zonal Agricultural Research Station, North Lakhimpur; Dr Pradip Handique, Head and Senior Scientist, KVK Lakhimpur, Dr. Akhil Ranjan Baruah, Professor, Department of Agricultural Biotechnology, AAU, Dr. Supriya Sonowal, Professor, Department of Tea Husbandry and Technology, Parishmita Das, Assistant Professor, Department of Agricultural Meteorology, AAU and Jyotsna Das, Subject Matter Specialist, Horticulture, KVK Lakhimpur.

The programme was moderated by Nabajit Saikia and it kicked off with a chorus song performed by the students. The information centre was officially inaugurated by Dr Pradip Handique, Head and Senior Scientist, KVK Lakhimpur.

On the occasion, a wall magazine, titled as ‘Uttaran’ edited by Nabajit Saikia and Chayanika Chowdhury, illustrated by Plabon Gogoi and Jayanta Das was also released. The wall magazine was unveiled by Dr. Prabal Saikia, Chief Scientist, Zonal Agricultural Reaserch Station, North Lakhimpur. The information centre displayed models on scientific approach towards agricultural practices, new innovations. Detailed discussion on the displayed subjects was held in the same event by the attendee resource persons by interacting with the public in cordial environment.

Also Read: Assam: KVK-IFFCO Launched Programme of Spraying Nano Urea Using Drone (sentinelassam.com)