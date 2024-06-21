Assam Agriculture Directorate Delegation Reviews Schemes in Morigaon District

MORIGAON: A high-level delegation of the Directorate of Agriculture, Assam, comprising the Commissioner of Agricultural Production, visited Morigaon district on Thursday and reviewed various schemes implemented by the district agriculture department. The delegation, led by State Nodal Officer, National Agriculture Development Scheme (Horticulture) Bhaskar Kalita, first held a review meeting with the departmental officers and employees at the office of the District Agriculture Officer.

The meeting discussed various schemes implemented by the district agriculture department such as Rashtriya Vikas Yojana, P.S. M.Sc. etc. The meeting reviewed the successful implementation of various schemes including Kisan, Procurement of Soybean at Minimum Government Supported Price, Procurement of Paddy, National Food Security Mission and Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana.

The meeting also reviewed the works undertaken in the district under various schemes implemented by the agriculture department and asked the officers and employees to act as links between the district office, district administration and state headquarters for smooth and effective implementation of schemes under central and state governments offers advice.

Kalita advocated that the Department of Agriculture should provide better and effective services to the farming community and identify progressive farmers and provide appropriate recognition to innovations made by farmers by the department. The meeting was attended by Assistant Nodal Officer from Directorate of Agriculture Jeevan Krishna Biswas, Assistant Director of Agriculture from District Agriculture Office Surya Kumar Amchi, Sub-Divisional Agriculture Officers Mehdi Arif Hussain, Gautam Nath, Agricultural Development Officers, Planning Officer Dr. Poonam Shaikia and Media Expert Gautam Kumar Nath, APART and ATMA as well as all the officers and employees of the department were present.

