Bishnu Prasad Rabha Death Anniversary Commemorated Across Assam with Cultural Programs and Tributes

NAGAON: Along with the rest of the state, various s, educational institutions, cultural s and NGOs also observed the Bishnu Prasad Rabha death anniversary as Shilpi Divash with a day-long programme at Nagaon on Thursday.

District unit of Gana Natya Sangha, Sadou Asom Gramya Puthibharal Sangstha, Gram Vikas Parishad, Asom Jatiyatabadi Yuva Chatra Parishad, Asom Silpi Kanon, and other garlanded the portrait of Bishnu Prasad Rabha and paid tributes to the great Assamese soul - Kola Guru Bishnu Prasad Rabha. Besides, the organizations as well as other institutions commemorated his life and contributions towards the Assamese nation with his songs, music and writings so far.

In addition of commemoration programme, the organizations along with the other cultural institutions conducted drawing competition, Bishnu Prasad Rabha's songs competition and recitation of poems competition among the school as well as college students.

Nagaon district unit of Gana Natya Sangha in association with Jonaki Kobi Sanmilan and Sahitya Alochona Chakra, organized a comemmoration programme at Nagaon Press Club auditorium on Thursday. Dipti Kumar Baruah, district president of Gana Natya Sangha chaired the programme. Noted Assamese poet and physician Dr. Prayag Kumar Saikia, Dwijendra Nath Hazarika, president of Nagaon Zila Kobi Sanmilan, academician Mridupaban Bora, Rupak Mazumder, president of Jonaki Kobi Sanmilan, Gauri Ballav Goswami, Dr. Binapani Neog, poet Ashokram Bhattacharya, senior scribe Kanak Hazarika attended the programme as special guests.

Noted Assamese poet and physician Dr. Prayag Kumar Saikia spoke on the life and contributions of Bishnu Prasad Rabha and also highlighted Rabha's ideology and philosophy of life.

LAKHIMPUR: Along with the rest of the State, Bishnu Rabha Divas was observed across Lakhimpur district by various organizations and cultural institutions to mark the 55th death anniversary of Kalaguru Bishnu Prasad Rabha on Thursday. The Uttar Lakhimpur Xahitya Xabha observed the event at Padma Nath Gohain Baruah High School of North Lakhimpur town in association with the educational institution. Established in 1912, the literary body, led by president-in-charge Suresh Gogoi, paid rich tribute to Bishnu Prasad Rabha by garlanding the portrait of the multifaceted personality of the State. The public meeting organized on the occasion commenced with Suresh Gogoi in the chair. It was held under the management of Padmeswar Chutiya, the secretary of the Uttar Lakhimpur Xahitya Xabha.

Headmistress of the school, Anjumoni Kakati inaugurated the meeting while, writer-cum-journalist Ranjit Kakati was the presiding speaker for the event, who delivered a speech on ‘Relevance of Bishnu Prasad Rabha's ideology in the present days' society’. "Bishnu Prasad Rabha's personality is a symbol of harmony and integrity. He thought that harmony and integration in the real sense among the tribes and communities of Assam only could be ushered in by putting the true ideals of equality into practice.

In this connection, he was also inspired by the ideology and efforts made by Mahapurush Srimanta Sankardev, the appointed speaker said in his lecture. The literary body awarded the winners of the competitions with bundle of books. The event concluded with votes of thanks delivered by secretary Padmeswar Chutiya and recitation of the 'Asom Sangeet'.

DUDHNOI: Like other years, this year too, under the initiative of Goalpara District Rabha Students' Union, Goalpara District Rabha Mahila Parishad, Salpara Anchalik Rabha Students' Union, Rabha Mahila Parishad, Sixth Schedule Demand Committee and the people of the area, Kalaguru Bishnu Prasad Rabha's Memorial Day was celebrated on June 20 with a one-day comprehensive program at the late Chittaranjan Rabha Sonwarani Samannay Kshetra in Salpara.

As per the schedule, the flag was hoisted in the morning by Biranjan Rabha, president of Goalpara District Rabha Students' Union and Manoma Rabha, president of Goalpara District Rabha Mahila Parishad, followed by competitive events. The open meeting, which was held in the afternoon, was inaugurated by Ashim Kumar Rabha, Advisor, Goalpara District Rabha Students Union.

The welcome address was delivered by alka Rabha, president of the reception committee.In the open meeting, four Rabha students who cleared the NEET exam were felicitated, Namely Bhimananda Rabha, Jubli Rabha, Darshana Rabha and Sajendra Rabha. The memoir ‘Mukti Deol’ was released by Banashree Rabha, Professor of Krishnai Habraghat College.Chief Executive Member of Rabha Hasong autonomous council Tankeshwar Rabha, Principal Charu mohan Rabha, President of All Rabha Students' Union Motilal Baksak, President of The Sixth Schedule Demand Committee Dashanan Rabha were present as the chief guests in the open meeting held under the chairmanship of District Rabha Students' Union President Biranjan Rabha.

