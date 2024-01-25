Assam: Agriculture Minister Atul Bora distributes new ration cards to beneficiaries of Lakhimpur district

LAKHIMPUR: Agriculture Minister Atul Bora, who is also the Guardian Minister of Lakhimpur, ceremonially distributed the new ration cards among the beneficiaries under 76 Lakhimpur LAC and 75 Nowboicha LAC of Lakhimpur district on Tuesday. New ration cards, under the National Food Security Act, 2013, have been issued to a total of 10,517 families under 76 Lakhimpur LAC and 10,475 families under 75 Nowboicha LAC.

Attending the ceremonial events at Gojai-Monai Kshetra located at Boginadi under Lakhimpur LAC and at Sonardheki public playground under Nowboicha LAC as chief guest, Atul Bora said that no needy family across the State would be left to die in hunger and the government is ready to allot more ration cards in the upcoming days. Atul Borah further said, “From January 16, the government has distributed ration cards for over 42 lakh new beneficiaries across the State. They will also get Ayushman cards along with the ration cards.”

The ceremonial events were moderated by DC office employee Junuma Koch, wherein District Development Commissioner Utpal Borah delivered the welcome address. Attending the events, Lakhimpur MLA Manab Deka also delivered a lecture. The event was also attended by ADC Bhaskarjyoti Borah, ACs Arjit Mahajan, Nijara Boro, Dhakuakhana MLA representative Braja Kumar Doley and other administrative officers of Lakhimpur district. Notably, the government has currently offered two types of ration cards. Under the Priority Households (PHH) ration cards, each member of such households get 5kg of rice per month.

On the other hand, under the Antyodaya Anna Yojana, families of each beneficiary get 35kg of rice per month, irrespective of the number of family members. They will also get the benefits of the Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB-PMJAY), a national flagship scheme of the Centre, under which Rs 5 lakh coverage per eligible family per year will be given for secondary and tertiary care as cashless treatment in the empanelled hospitals.

