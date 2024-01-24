Assam: Lakhimpur district committees of AIDSO, AIMSS observe 127th birth anniversary of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose

LAKHIMPUR: The Lakhimpur district committees of All India Democratic Students’ Organisation (AIDSO) and All India Mahila Sanskritik Sangathan (AIMSS) observed the 127th birth anniversary of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose on Tuesday. To observe the event, the organizations organized a Shradhanjali programme at Saboti near Lakhimpur Medical College and Hospital of North Lakhimpur town. In the programme, the members of the organizations and local people paid rich tribute to noted Indian revolutionary by garlanding his portrait. The office bearers of the organizations commemorated him by shedding light on his leadership and initiatives he adopted to fight for the freedom of the nation, including his valour and sacrifice. In connection, Lakhimpur AIDSO said, “At present, social inequality is increasing day after day in the country, attempts are being made to destroy the vitality of education instead of promoting universal and modern knowledge as well as complementary education. Crime against women are also increasing. Democratic rights of people, achieved as the consequences of struggle, are being violated. Conspiracy is being hatched to divided the people in the name of caste, creed and religion. Brutal exploitation, oppression and repression on the poor and oppressed people are increasing. At this backdrop, the dreams of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose and countless freedom fighters of building an exploitation-free India is about to be shattered. The birthday of the Netaji is a day for taking pledge to check such conspiracies and oppression and to transform the dreams of the freedom fighters into reality.” The organizations urged upon all to stand firm against all injustice and follow the noble ideology of Netaji.

