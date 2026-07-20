Assam Agriculture Minister Pijush Hazarika takes Stock of Projects in Khumtai

A Correspondent

Bokakhat: Minister for Agriculture, Irrigation, and Parliamentary Affairs Pijush Hazarika today visited various areas in Khumtai constituency in Golaghat District and took stock of farming activities and irrigation projects.

The Minister visited Thuramukh in Khumtai and interacted with farmers there who were engaged in farming work despite inclement weather conditions. During the interaction, the farmers apprised the Minister of how they have profited by cultivating three crops a year and how horticulture crops like cucumber and bottle gourd have given them the most profits. Minister Hazarika stressed the importance of adopting parallel cropping, like areca nut trees and black pepper, for multiplying farmers’ income.

The Minister also took stock of their issues like irrigation needs, market linkage for their produce, cold storage etc and assured them of strategic interventions to solve these problems.

Furthermore, the Minister reviewed the status of irrigation schemes being implemented in the district with the department officials. He visited a lift irrigation project at Falangani and directed the engineers to make the project more efficient by taking the necessary measures to meet the irrigation needs of a large area.

Khumtai MLA Mrinal Saikia accompanied the Minister during the visit.

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