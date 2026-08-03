Assam: Agripreneur Sanjay Agarwalla sows high-quality paddy seeds in Mangaldai

Our Correspondent

MANGALDAI: In a bid to support farmers reeling from the floods in Upper Assam, noted businessman and agripreneur Sanjay Agarwalla on Sunday sowed high-quality paddy seeds in Mangaldai, launching what he called a “seed relief” initiative aimed at restoring agricultural activity in the affected districts.

Local farmers actively participated in preparing the 20-bigha plot in Baneikuchi village under the Sipajhar LAC for the programme. Organizers said the seedlings raised from this plot will be transplanted across more than 100 bighas of farmland in Upper Assam in the coming weeks.

Veterinary and Fisheries Minister Nilima Devi inaugurated the initiative in the afternoon by sowing the first seeds. She was joined by officials from the District Agriculture Office, senior journalists Bhargab Kumar Das, Hemanta Kumar Barua and Mayukh Goswami and a significant number of enthusiastic farmers of the locality.

Speaking to the media on the field after the inauguration, Agarwalla said the idea was born out of the urgent need to help farmers who lost standing crops and seed stock due to the recent unprecedented flood havoc. “We are also planning to expand the initiative to more land in the coming days so that a larger number of farmers can benefit,” he added.

Local farmers from Baneikuchi village assisted in land preparation and sowing, calling the initiative timely as the window for the next paddy crop narrows.

District agriculture officials present at the programme noted that providing quality seed material quickly is critical for farmers trying to take up late sowing after flood waters recede. They said the department will coordinate with Agarwalla’s team for technical support and distribution logistics.

Agarwalla, known for his interest in agriculture in Darrang district, said he intends to continue the drive and rope in more farmers and volunteers to scale up seed production for wider distribution.

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