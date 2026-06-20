Assam: Paddy seeds distributed to beneficiaries in Sadiya

OUR CORRESPONDENT

DOOMDOOMA: In a significant boost to the farming community under Sadiya co-district, paddy seeds were distributed on Thursday among beneficiaries in the presence of MLA Bolin Chetia’s representative. The initiative aims to support local farmers and strengthen agricultural activities in the region by ensuring timely access to quality paddy seeds. The distribution programme reflects the continued commitment towards the welfare and empowerment of farmers who form the backbone of the local economy.

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