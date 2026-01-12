Assam: Ahead of 2026 polls, 600 new members join BJP at Jamugurihat

A CORRESPONDENT

JAMUGURIHAT: A total of 600 people joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in a party joining meeting held at Bapuji Bhawan here on Saturday. The new joining members included new voters, former AASU leaders and workers, and former AAP leaders. Naduar MLA Padma Hazarika welcomed all the new members into the BJP with party caps and saffron shawls. Addressing the media gathering, MLA Hazarika said that the new members had joined the party due to their growing attraction to the national party.

He further added that the Congress party had no grass root level connectivity. He also asserted that he would win in the 2026 polls with a margin of more than one lakh votes.

