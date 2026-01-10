Top Headlines

AASU blocks road, demands repair of historic Dhodar Ali

AASU staged a road blockade in Nazira, demanding reconstruction of the historic Dhodar Ali, protesting govt inaction over its dilapidated state.
A CORRESPONDENT

Nazira: Demanding the reconstruction of the historic Dhodar Ali, which has remained in a dilapidated condition for a long time, the All Assam Students' Union (AASU) staged a road blockade in Nazira town at around 11 a.m. on Friday. AASU activists occupied the main road and raised strong protests against the government.

The protesters alleged that despite the historical significance of Dhodar Ali, the departments concerned have failed to take any concrete steps for its repair and reconstruction, leading to its continued deterioration. Raising anti-government slogans, the demonstrators intensified the protest atmosphere in the area.

AASU warned that if the road was not reconstructed at the earliest, the organisation would launch a more intense agitation in the coming days. Due to the road blockade, vehicular movement in parts of Nazira town was disrupted for some time.

