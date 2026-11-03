Assam: Ahom-Era Monuments in Sivasagar Face Decay Amid Neglect and Damage

OUR CORRESPONDENT

SIVASAGAR: Several historical monuments and structures dating back to the Ahom era in Sivasagar continue to reflect the region’s rich architectural and engineering heritage. However, some of these valuable historical assets require greater attention towards their preservation and maintenance.

One such historic structure, an old drain and a flat red-brick bridge located at Na-Ali near the iconic Rang Ghar, has reportedly sustained damage after being hit by an unidentified speeding vehicle. The incident has once again drawn attention to the need for safeguarding the district’s lesser-known historical structures. Notably, another similar Ahom-era flat red-brick bridge situated at the Jamuna Road junction, near the Circuit House and Jengonikatia crossing in Sivasagar, was also damaged during the devastating floods in July this year.

Similar architectural remains can be found in the Phukan Nagar area and in the vicinity of Borpukhuri and the three dols in Sivasagar. These structures offer valuable insights into the advanced water management and drainage systems developed during the Ahom period.

Meanwhile, the road stretch along the Assam Trunk Road directly in front of the historic Rang Ghar has reportedly deteriorated considerably, with several deep potholes making the stretch difficult for commuters.

Senior journalist and social worker Pranjal Rajguru, associated with IPFS and the Gana Swaraj Party, expressed concern over the condition of historical structures and stressed the importance of their proper conservation.

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