Padma Shri Rongbong Terang Conferred with Ramanujan Educational Award 2026

Karbi Anglong: Eminent litterateur, former Asam Sahitya Sabha president, and Padma Shri recipient Rongbong Terang has been officially conferred with the prestigious 'Ramanujan Educational Award' for the year 2026. The formal accolade was presented directly to the veteran writer today during a special ceremony at his private residence in Diphu, the administrative headquarters of Karbi Anglong.

The award, instituted by the well-known Ramanujan Higher Secondary School located in Nagaon, recognizes Terang's monumental, life-long contributions to the fields of language, literature, and cultural assimilation across Northeast India.

A delegation consisting of the school’s management, senior faculty, and administrative staff traveled from Nagaon to Diphu to physically hand over the honor. The award packet included a traditional Assamese gamocha, a ceremonial chaleng chadar, and a formal citation certificate.

Terang, most widely celebrated for his seminal masterpiece novel Rongmilir Hanhi (The Smile of Rongmili), expressed deep gratitude upon receiving the recognition at his home. Representatives from the school noted that honoring a titan of Assamese and Karbi literature is a moment of immense pride for the institution.

"We are incredibly privileged to present this academic honor to a visionary icon who has built cultural and linguistic bridges across our state for decades," a senior representative from the school's administrative committee stated during the felicitation.

Over the years, Terang has served society as a distinguished academic, novelist, and poet. He previously retired as the Principal-in-charge of Diphu Government College and went on to guide the apex literary body of the state, the Asam Sahitya Sabha, as its president for two consecutive terms. This latest 2026 award adds to a long list of honors he has received, including the Assam Valley Literary Award and the Mahapurush Madhavdev Award.