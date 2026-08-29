Assam: AI awareness programme held at Bongaigaon University

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BONGAIGAON: Bongaigaon University’s Internal Quality Assurance Cell (IQAC) organised an awareness programme on ‘Role of Artificial Intelligence in Education, Research and Skill Development’ at the university conference hall on Thursday.

Vice-Chancellor Prof Tarani Deka chaired the programme, while Registrar Dr Dinesh Das welcomed the participants. Bongaigaon Deputy Commissioner Lakhinandan Saharia spoke on the importance of AI, while Dimpal Kumar Baishya, Manager of the District Industries and Commerce Centre, highlighted government facilities available for students.

At the programme, former Gauhati University Vice-Chancellor and present Vice-Chancellor of Mahapurush Srimanta Sankaradeva University Prof Mridul Hazarika urged students to ‘accept AI not as a guardian, but as a friend.’ The programme was conducted under the IQAC Director, Dr Rohin Chandra Das, and Assistant Director Dr N Henggar.

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