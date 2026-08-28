Assam: Nath Yogi Students’ Union calls Bongaigaon Bandh on August 29

OUR CORRESPONDENT

BONGAIGAON: The All Assam Nath Yogi Students' Union has called for Bongaigaon bandh on August 29, protesting the alleged torture of a boy from the Nath Yogi community by police during an investigation into a missing girl case. At a press meet held in Bongaigaon on Wednesday, the union alleged that police had picked up an innocent boy from the Nath Yogi community in connection with the disappearance of a girl from Bongaigaon district and subjected him to 'brutal torture' after his arrest.

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