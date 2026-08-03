Assam: AI Awareness programme on opportunities and challenges held in Dhubri

A Correspondent

Dhubri: An awareness programme on “Basic Awareness on Artificial Intelligence: Opportunities and Challenges” was held at Dhubri Girls’ College on Saturday, bringing together academicians, technology experts and students to deliberate on the growing role of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in modern society.

The programme featured Dr. Subhajit Choudhary, Head of Section, Faculty Affairs, IIT Guwahati, as the Chief Guest, while Dr. Bipul Roy, Scientist-D, NIELIT Kokrajhar Extension Centre, attended as the Guest of Honour.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Bipul Roy introduced the audience to the fundamentals of Artificial Intelligence, explaining its basic concepts, evolution and practical applications in diverse fields, including education, healthcare, agriculture, governance and industry. He emphasised the importance of AI awareness and encouraged students to develop technological skills to remain future-ready.

Delivering the keynote address, Chief Guest Dr Subhajit Choudhary highlighted the transformative impact of AI on society. He discussed how artificial intelligence is reshaping education, research, business and public services while also drawing attention to challenges such as ethical concerns, data privacy, misinformation and the changing employment landscape. He urged students to embrace AI as a powerful tool for innovation and problem-solving while ensuring its responsible and ethical use.

The programme witnessed enthusiastic participation from students, faculty members and invited guests, who actively interacted with the speakers during an engaging question-and-answer session.

The event concluded with a vote of thanks, with the organisers expressing their gratitude to the distinguished speakers for their enlightening deliberations and valuable guidance. The programme was widely appreciated for creating awareness about the opportunities and challenges of artificial intelligence and inspiring young learners to prepare for an AI-driven future.

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