Assam AI Startup MountKan by ShaTom Seals MoU with Tezpur University for Internships and Joint Research

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TEZPUR: Assam-based artificial intelligence company MountKan by ShaTom Private Limited marked its first anniversary by signing a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Tezpur University, ranked 79th in the NIRF 2025.

The MoU, signed on August 28, 2026, with the university's Department of Computer Science and Engineering, formalises a collaboration that has been active since the beginning of the year. The agreement aims to create opportunities for student internships, joint research, and skill development across technical and management disciplines, providing students with practical exposure to AI innovation, sales, and marketing.

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