Assam: AICRPDA Biswanath Awarded 'Best Performing Centre'

A CORRESPONDENT

BISWANATH CHARIALI: The Biswanath Chariali centre of the All India Coordinated Research Project for Dryland Agriculture (AICRPDA) was adjudged the 'Best Performing Centre' for its overall performance during 2021-2025. The award was presented during the XXIX Biennial Workshop of AICRPDA and the XIII Annual Review Workshop of AICRPDA-NICRA held at AAU-HRS, Kahikuchi, Guwahati, from January 19 to 21.

Dr ML Jat, Director General, ICAR, and Secretary, Department of Agricultural Research and Education, Government of India, awarded the best research presentations to three centres of the country in this workshop in which about 100 agricultural scientists from 28 states of the country participated.

It may be noted that North East India's only dry land agriculture research centre was established at Biswanath College of Agriculture in 2011 and was earlier recognized as the best centre in 2012-13 and 2013-14, respectively. In the last 10 years, 14 agricultural technologies were given to the farmers through the Agriculture Department of the Assam government. Another 15 are being worked on under the leadership of Dr Pallav Kumar Sharma, the Chief Scientist of the centre.

