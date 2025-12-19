Nagaon: Agriculture Department launches crackdown on spurious agri-seeds

A CORRESPONDENT

NAGAON: The Agriculture Department has launched a crackdown on spurious agricultural seeds in Nagaon district, following allegations of large-scale sale of fake seeds, duping farmers in the district. A team led by the District Agriculture Officer raided markets, including Shantijan Bazaar, and shut several shops selling seeds without valid licences. The department warned of stern action against errant dealers.

However, farmers alleged that the issuance of licences to unqualified persons has aided the racket. They demanded action against the officials involved in issuing licences to unqualified persons.

