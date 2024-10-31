Assam: Air Marshal Surat Singh Visits Air Force Station In Jorhat To Celebrate Diwali

JORHAT: Air Marshal Surat Singh, the Air Officer Commanding-in-Chief of Eastern Air Command, paid a visit to the Air Force Station in Assam's Jorhat on 29 October, 2024 to celebrate Diwali with the personnel stationed there.

He was received by Air Commodore R Arvind, Air Officer Commanding of Air Force Station, Jorhat and Air Commodore Sunil Agrawal, Air Officer Commanding of Air Force Hospital, Jorhat.

During his visit, the Air Marshal reviewed the operational, maintenance and administrative preparedness of the base and he also took stock of the ongoing infrastructure development works at the station.