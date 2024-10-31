Assam: Air Marshal Surat Singh Visits Air Force Station In Jorhat To Celebrate Diwali

JORHAT: Air Marshal Surat Singh, the Air Officer Commanding-in-Chief of Eastern Air Command, paid a visit to the Air Force Station in Assam's Jorhat on 29 October, 2024 to celebrate Diwali with the personnel stationed there.
He was received by Air Commodore R Arvind, Air Officer Commanding of Air Force Station, Jorhat and Air Commodore Sunil Agrawal, Air Officer Commanding of Air Force Hospital, Jorhat.
During his visit, the Air Marshal reviewed the operational, maintenance and administrative preparedness of the base and he also took stock of the ongoing infrastructure development works at the station.
Singh took part in Diwali celebrations with the Air Warriors, with the troops posted in Advance Landing Grounds also joining in the festivities.
He interacted with them and lauded them for their readiness, high morale and utmost dedication. The senior IAF officer also encouraged the brave warriors to overcome all challenges in the face of adversity.
The Air Marshal also conveyed his warm greetings and gratitude to families of the deployed personnel and acknowledged their strength and support.
Meanwhile, the celebrations also provided an opportunity to Air Warriors serving in remote locations to interact with their commander and foster camaraderie, whilst also lifting the spirits of all the personnel.
ALSO READ: Assam: Tamulpur Celebrates Eco-Friendly "Green Diwali" with Community Initiatives
ALSO WATCH: