Assam: Tamulpur Celebrates Eco-Friendly "Green Diwali" with Community Initiatives

TAMULPUR: The district administration of Tamulpur has initiated an illuminating "Green Diwali" Campaign to encourage the locals about the need for 'Ecologically Friendly Festivals' practices.

In collaboration with the Municipal Administration and with Assam State Rural Livelihoods Mission (ASRLM) it motivates the citizens to celebrate an Eco-Friendly Diwali Festival- reducing pollution, and wastage, using eco-friendly utensils during the celebration time. A series of awareness activities and events are being conducted preceding Diwali to keep the community engaged in this meaningful campaign.

Today, on 30th October 2024, a rally on awareness was held in coordination with the Municipality Board of Tamulpur, Goreswar, and ASRLM, making it a memorable beginning of the Green Diwali celebrations. The rally was inaugurated by District Commissioner Shri Pankaj Chakravarty, ACS, in the Tamulpur Revenue Circle, in the presence of officials from ASRLM and the Circle Officer.

"This is not only a celebration of the spirit of Diwali but also an expression of commitment to environmental stewardship," said District Commissioner Chakravarty. "I appeal to all the people to join in the celebrations of Green Diwali by adopting eco-friendly practices and spreading the message to their families and community," he added.

A meeting was held on 29 October 2024 with the three BMMUs in Tamulpur in preparation for the campaign and finalized the following activities for promoting Green Diwali:

1. Members of SHG will organize rallies with an emphasis on environmental-friendly celebrations.

2. CLFs have been guided to use only eco-friendly diyas.

3. CLF members will be scheduled for the awareness program on the ill effects of firecrackers.

4. Decorate houses with banana trees.

5. Each block will ensure that at least one stall is set up in their respective block, which will carry eco-friendly products, and more than one CLF may be involved if needed.

6. Mahamaya and Diamond CLFs will set up diya stalls, which will be inaugurated in the presence of the District Commissioner. All participants will wear green garments on the day.

7. Media coverage of the rallies.

8. Block Coordinators will ensure geo-tagging of all the events so that tracking and sharing are done.

9. OPE Skills DMMU Baksa would coordinate all activities for Green Diwali.

Other activities involve women participants donning green traditional attire and demanding a pollution-free celebration in their localities, encouraging the use of earthen lamps, and banana trees as decorations. There is also a strict no-firecracker policy, considering the damage firecrackers cause to animals, birds, and the environment.

These Green Diwali events are to be attended by all residents and join hands in working for a greener and cleaner future. In collaboration, Tamulpur would want this Diwali to be happy and environment-friendly.