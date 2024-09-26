Assam: AIUDF Accuses Government of Violating High Court Ruling in Eviction Actions

GUWAHATI: The All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) criticized the BJP-led Assam government on Wednesday for its ongoing eviction efforts against illegal encroachers in different areas of the state.

The party said that the main group targeted was the people living in revenue villages, which have been evicted by the government. Those who hold Myadi land pattas have also been singled out.

The MLA of the All India United Democratic Front Rafiqul Islam said that if it was so required, the party would not hesitate to file a legal case against the eviction drive. The legislator also alleged that the recent eviction operations in Goalpara district and in the Sonapur Kachutali area of Kamrup (Metro) districts violated an order of the High Court.

Islam claimed that Bandarmatha in Goalpara district is a revenue village, but the administration had dispossessed many families from there. He further said that Myadi land patta holder families were also evicted from Sonapur Kachutali area, which is considered a tribal belt and block area.

He ruled out saying that the government has disobeyed the High Court orders, which had asked that no eviction drive takes place in the Kachutali area until September 30.

He said party president Badruddin Ajmal with other leaders had handed a memorandum to Assam Governor.

Islam further said that the AIUDF is ready to challenge the government in court if required.

On September 24, the district administration of Goalpara evicted nearly 450 families that had encroached upon the Bandarmatha Forest area without permission.

According to a senior district official, Bandarmatha is a forest area, and encroachment on this piece of land has increased conflict between humans and elephants in the area. According to him, the eviction drive would reduce these conflicts significantly.

At Sonapur's Kachutali yet again, violence erupted during the eviction process when people died and seven injured due to police firing.

About 1,000-strong mob surrounded and attacked the police and government officials carrying out the eviction injuring 22 police personnel and one Revenue Circle Officer.