Assam: AIUDF Demands 10% Reservation For Muslims In Govt Jobs, Schemes

GUWAHATI: The All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) has sought for a 10% reservation for Muslims in Assam, citing socio-economic backwardness within the community.

On Tuesday, AIUDF MLA Aminul Islam stated that the party is batting for reservations in government jobs and other state schemes to provide assistance to the economically vulnerable sections of the Muslim population in Assam.

"Muslims in Assam are backward and economically weaker section. We demanded 10 per cent reservation for the Muslims in government jobs and other government schemes in the state," Aminul Islam said.