Assam: AIUDF Demands 10% Reservation For Muslims In Govt Jobs, Schemes

GUWAHATI: The All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) has sought for a 10% reservation for Muslims in Assam, citing socio-economic backwardness within the community.
On Tuesday, AIUDF MLA Aminul Islam stated that the party is batting for reservations in government jobs and other state schemes to provide assistance to the economically vulnerable sections of the Muslim population in Assam.
"Muslims in Assam are backward and economically weaker section. We demanded 10 per cent reservation for the Muslims in government jobs and other government schemes in the state," Aminul Islam said.
Speaking on the issue of Muslim population in Assam, Aminul Islam challenged the figures given by Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.
"Muslims found themselves in majority only in some districts of Assam post independence. But later that districts were divided as some new districts were carved out of it. As per the 2011 Census report, the Muslim population in Assam stood at 34 percent which might go up by 2-3 percent. But the figure presented by the Chief Minister is absolutely not true," Islam said.
The AIUDF MLA also slammed the response of the state government with regards to the recent spate of rape incidents in Assam, accusing it of selective reporting.
He alleged that the Assam CM only focuses on 23-24 cases where the accused are Muslims despite nearly 300 rape incidents reported recently.
Furthermore, Aminul Islam went on to accuse CM Sarma of covering-up the Dhing gang rape case, where one accused was reportedly killed while in custody.
"If the accused in the Dhing gang rape incident had been alive, new facts might have emerged, possibly implicating non-Muslim accused as well. But it seems the government did not want that. We demand justice for the victim and believe all rapists should be punished severely," he added.
